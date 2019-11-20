Michelle Obama Halts Time & Social Media in Another Unforgettable Gown by Schiaparelli

When we think of 1st lady style icons, we name Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis as our likely number one choice. With fashion, couture and the images of American style changing, we have another iconic woman that could claim the fashion crown. Former 1st lady Michelle Obama impresses us time after time with her grace, sophistication and of course impeccable, classy attire.

She left us all completely stunned and taken aback with her latest daring perfect style earlier this week. The adored former 1st lady wore an exquisite citrus yellow Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, designed by Daniel Roseberry to the American Portrait Gala in Washington D.C.

The occasion? Rightly so, to award six honorees with the “Portrait of a Nation Prize.” The recognition is for high achievements in science, business, media, fashion and performing arts. Mrs. Obama presented Lin-Manuel Miranda with the Prize in performing arts for highly distinguished efforts on his Tony award winning play adaptations of “In The Heights” and the very popular “Hamilton.”

Michelle never ceases to amaze us. Styled by Meredith Coop, the fashion guru on her Instagram page stated “through design, communication, sewing, & redesign, then tailoring, fitting, more sewing,” blood, sweat and tears, and with the assistance & design genius of Daniel Roseberry, the birth of this couture “baby” was finally meticulously born.

Hand sewn crystals were a must to process the vision created by Coop of a "chandelier" coming to life through style. "Bold, bright, shining and unapologetic," were the words Coop used to describe her muse for this remarkable couture moment in time. We all were awed, amazed to see the finale created. And for a great period of a few moments in time, all we talked about on social media was Michelle Obama and fashion.