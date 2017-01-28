Men’s Fashion Flash: Kevin Hart’s Rockets vs Sixers Game Gucci Snake Graphic Hoodie and Gucci Ace Low-Top Sneakers

Kevin Hart clowned around at the Rockets vs Sixers game clad in a $850 Gucci Snake-Graphic Cotton French Terry Hoodie and $550 Ace Low-Top Sneakers:

The pullover hoodie is composed of red cotton French terry and features a multicolored snake graphic and logo lettering at the front.



The low-top buffed white leather sneakers feature a round toe, tonal lace-up closure, signature ‘web’ textile striping in red and green at the sides, logo printed in silver at heel counter in green snakeskin and textured rubber sole in white.

Stylish, comfortable look for a basketball game. I can dig it.

You can purchase the hoodie here for $850 and the sneakers here for $550.

What do you think? Would you purchase?