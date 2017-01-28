Men’s Fashion Flash: Kevin Hart’s Rockets vs Sixers Game Gucci Snake Graphic Hoodie and Gucci Ace Low-Top Sneakers

Kevin Hart clowned around at the Rockets vs Sixers game clad in a $850 Gucci Snake-Graphic Cotton French Terry Hoodie and $550 Ace Low-Top Sneakers:

kevin-hart-basketball-game-gucci-snake-graphic-hoodie-gucci-ace-low-top-sneakers-3

 

The pullover hoodie is composed of red cotton French terry and features a multicolored snake graphic and logo lettering at the front.
kevin-hart-basketball-game-gucci-snake-graphic-hoodie-gucci-ace-low-top-sneakers
The low-top buffed white leather sneakers feature a round toe, tonal lace-up closure, signature ‘web’ textile striping in red and green at the sides, logo printed in silver at heel counter in green snakeskin and textured rubber sole in white.

kevin-hart-basketball-game-gucci-snake-graphic-hoodie-gucci-ace-low-top-sneakers-1

 

Stylish, comfortable look for a basketball game.  I can dig it.

You can purchase the hoodie here for $850 and the sneakers here for $550.

What do you think?  Would you purchase?

kevin-hart-basketball-game-gucci-snake-graphic-hoodie-gucci-ace-low-top-sneakers-2kevin-hart-basketball-game-gucci-snake-graphic-hoodie-gucci-ace-low-top-sneakers-3

Marsha Badger

