Men’s Fashion Flash: Jesse Williams Sits Front Row at Kenzo, Lanvin, and Givenchy at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Activist and Grey’s Anatomy star is candy for our eyes, souls, and spirits! Though he can look good in virtually anything, the actor demonstrated his style prowess of late—taking to a slew of Men’s Fashion Week shows in Paris:

jessewilliamskenzofrontrowparisfashion

All-black was on his fashion agenda at Kenzo. The color palette kept this look grounded, but the play on volume took it up a notch!

jesse-williams-fall-2017-menswear-fashion-show-lanvin

Jesse uplifted another all-black getup with a burgundy coat and creeper-inspired shoes at Lanvin.

52289014 Celebrities attend the Givenchy Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2017 in Paris, France. Celebrities attend the Givenchy Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2017 in Paris, France. Pictured: Jesse Williams FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - +1 (310) 505-9876 RESTRICTIONS APPLY: USA ONLY

Riccardo Tisci loves a diverse front row, thus we loved the addition of Jesse into the stylish mix of attendees. He actually attended the iconic French fashion house’s Spring 2013 show, so it was nice to see him back at it! Seems like he’d be a good fit for the brand’s next ad campaign, no?

Thoughts on Jesse’s Fashion Week looks?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

