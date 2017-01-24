Men’s Fashion Flash: Jesse Williams Sits Front Row at Kenzo, Lanvin, and Givenchy at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Activist and Grey’s Anatomy star is candy for our eyes, souls, and spirits! Though he can look good in virtually anything, the actor demonstrated his style prowess of late—taking to a slew of Men’s Fashion Week shows in Paris:

All-black was on his fashion agenda at Kenzo. The color palette kept this look grounded, but the play on volume took it up a notch!

Jesse uplifted another all-black getup with a burgundy coat and creeper-inspired shoes at Lanvin.

Riccardo Tisci loves a diverse front row, thus we loved the addition of Jesse into the stylish mix of attendees. He actually attended the iconic French fashion house’s Spring 2013 show, so it was nice to see him back at it! Seems like he’d be a good fit for the brand’s next ad campaign, no?

Thoughts on Jesse’s Fashion Week looks?