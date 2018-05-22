Meghan Markle Made Her First Public Appearance As the Duchess of Sussex Wearing British Designer Goat

After a royal wedding extravaganza, Meghan Markle surely has something to glow about as she is now the Duchess of Sussex. She stepped out with her new family and husband Prince Harry aka the Duke of Sussex wearing a sheer-sleeved dress by British label Goat paired with a Phillip Treacy hat to attend Prince Charles’ 70th birthday celebration.

Meghan is typically unconventional when it comes to her appearance yet this new look just might set a different tone. She just might opt to stick with the traditional royal style standards.

She was poised clutched onto her Duke of Sussex in her regal yet minimal flesh-toned look that was completed with a sleek low bun and stockings, another royal style choice she’s not usually seen wearing.

What do you think? Are you feelin’ her new look?