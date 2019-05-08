Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Curves In This Tropical Fashion Nova Set

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)
While she is heating up the music charts, Megan Thee Stallion is showing us why they call her a “Hot Girl” with her tropical Fashion Nova romper! This Hot Girl was spotted in the “Waist No Time” Tropical Romper which perfectly complimented her fiery red hair and sunnies.
Love whaat you see? The “Waist No Time” Tropical Romper could be all yours for just $29.99. The short-sleeved romper features tie-front and cutout detailing, perfect for a summer vacay! It also comes in a vibrant tropical print, making it an absolute summer justice. Look no further…snag yours here.