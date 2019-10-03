Mary J. Blige Swoons and Serenades us in Style wearing a Balmain Blazer, D&G Shades & Sister Love Hoops

Today’s look & outfit of the day goes to our musical Diva Mary J. Blige. When you mention fashion, The Queen of Hiphop School is undisputed. Her looks are always incredible. From her signature thigh high boots when performing, to her loyal fashion affair with premier labels such as MCM x Misa Hylton, Gucci, and other iconic brands, she never ceases to amaze the couture world of style or her fans.

Her recent style staple for her much wanted accessory line created along with Simone Smith, wife to legendary rapper LL Cool J, included a campaign ad wearing a simplistic knock out stripped blue and white Balmain Blazer. She complemented the look with dark impressive oversized Dolce Gabbana shades and of course beautiful large gold hoop earrings by the Sister Love brand.

We always anticipate what Mary will wear, she is definitely a musical movement on her own and a sure style inspiration for all women, a style icon, bridging the gap in fashion between young and old.

Balmain Blazer & High Waist Tappered Pants

Dolce Gabbana Shield Sunglasses