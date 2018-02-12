March 24, 2018: Get Your Tickets to Cocktails and Conversations with Claire DMV!

Mark your Calendars!
We are kicking off our Cocktails and Conversations Claire tour in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, March 24th, 2018!
DMV residents, come out for a day of inspiration, fashion, and fun. Our VIP brunch will include a panel of tastemakers and entrepreneurs who will feed your soul. Stay for the party, and feed your spirit! Note: the dress code calls for shiny shoes, so get to looking for your ensemble now!
Get your tickets here. Stay tuned for announcements for our panelists and venue. You’re gonna love it!
Smootches!
