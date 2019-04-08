A swift email from Manolo Blahnik’s press office has revealed that they have split with their longtime US Partners. The email stated, “After meeting with Kristina Hulsebus, Mr. Blahnik’s niece, who, along with her in house counsel and financial adviser, offered unacceptable terms, George Malkemus and Anthony Yurgaitis, on behalf of MBUSA, have chosen not to renew their license agreement of 37 years.”
Though details of what this means are almost as nebulous as the email, we hope this disagreement won’t result in limited Manolo’s on our shores. The brand, which became popular thanks to Sex and the City, is a fashionista favorite, and has even had collaborations with Rihanna.
What do you think?
Images: @EstherandSasha + Manolo Blahnik
Manolo Blahnik New York Partners Opt Out of Renewing License
