Man Crush Monday #MCM: Dave East

David Brewster, Jr., better known as Dave East is that ’90s stylistic rap artist straight from Harlem, NY. You either adore him because of his lyricism or because of his charming bad boy image that has most of his lady fans hashtagging him as their MCM. He is favored by many of the greats of Hip-Hop like Nas, who signed him under Mass Appeal Records and Def Jam Records; even NBA stars like Kevin Durant rocked with him due to his passion for basketball. But rapping stayed close to his heart since Harlem and Queensbridge had a heavy cultural influence on him. Cheers to our Man Crush today!

East is swaggy indeed. Since 2014, this 29-year-old has gravitated to the music and entertainment industry quite well. Amongst all of the autotune or rockstar sounds around, he manages to stand out by bringing his freestyling energy to speak to his generation about the streets of Harlem and his lifestyle.

The rapper has already charmed his way into creating his own lane in the fashion world, as he’s signed to Puma and has done small modeling gigs. Supermodel Tyra Banks even mentioned that he should pursue a modeling career.

The well-groomed rapper is killin’ the sporty, militant and streetwear appeal. He seems to be very particular about his style, nonetheless still optimistic to choose vibrant colors, prints, monograms and monochromatic looks.

Gucci everything! East adores Gucci, especially bold ensembles from the Menswear Cruise ’18 line. And he did mention on his Instagram (@daveeast) that he wore Gucci back to back for two months!

East has that minimal look, yet statement pieces are a must in his wardrobe. At times he’ll crank it up a notch with prints on prints, or with layers like a fitted patchwork or bomber jacket to complete his look.

Details are a must for this rapper. Accessories don’t make or break practically anything he throws on, it just elevates his fit even more. Designer headgear is one, which balances out his facial features and his tatted up appearance. Also, layers of small chains, rings and more give a shiny gloss to his image.

View more images of Dave East in our gallery.

What do you think about our MCM?