Lounge in Style in Baby Phat Velour Tracksuits as worn by Claire Sulmers and Kimora Lee Simmons+ Get 40% off With Special Code

Lounge in style with Baby Phat velour track suits:

Yes, the brand’s signature set is back, this time in fun colors like beige, purple, and black velour.

I’ll admit, I’ve been living in mind! Just a few size notes, I am wearing a size large, but regardless of your size, the top is cropped!

At any rate, the full set is normally $150, but you can get 40% off site wide at BabyPhat.com using the code WERKFROMHOME.

WERK! And shop at BabyPhat.com.

Which color is your style?

Images: @beezshotme / @BabyPhat