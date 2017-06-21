I absolutely love Zariza’s colorful collection of classic separates, fashioned with a sophisticated Bombshell in mind.
Their latest collection is called Pluie de Couleur or Colored Rain, and lives up to its name with color splashed dresses, sassy jackets, and tailored pants.
Designer Zim adds, “This collection brings alive all the colors of the rainbow in a dynamic and sophisticated manner which transforms any woman into a standout goddess.” Indeed.
To order or inquire, visit Zariza on Instagram @Zariza.Fashion or email zarizafashion@gmail.com.
Their website is coming soon! Until then, payment protection is offered via Paypal.
See anything you like?
Lookbook: Zariza Fashion’s Pluie de Couleur Collection
I absolutely love Zariza’s colorful collection of classic separates, fashioned with a sophisticated Bombshell in mind.