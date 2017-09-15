Look of the Week (Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Rihanna in Ralph & Russo, Cardi B in Christian Soriano, Tyra Banks in Stella, and More!

This week was loaded with tons of fashionable events; consuming calendars with show after show. Towards the tail end, celebs convened for Rihanna’s 3rd annual Diamond Ball. Not to be a spoiler, but this weeks heavy hitters, based on your most liked looks on Instagram, were remnants of the high profile event. Shall we?

1. Rihanna in Ralph and Russo: 21,463 Likes

As the guest of honor for her 3rd annual Diamond Ball, Rihanna was a stunner in an all black Ralph and Russo high/low gown showcasing her gorgeous legs. Always one to make a statement, Riri went with dark bold makeup so not to soften her look, and make it more bold. Can you imagine her statuesque frame as she sashayed in the room commanding the train of the gown as it followed suit? This was a great take on the classic all black.

2. Cardi B, in Christian Siriano 20,988 Likes

Hello again, to Cardi B for the 3rd week in a row. Though she didn’t make first place, she is not far behind coming in second. We’ve seen Cardi B in a plethora of styles. Again, she has proven with this look at this years’ Diamond Ball that she is fit to be in any room. I am in awe of the versatility and evolution of her style. In one weeks’ time she went from trekking through NYFW in haute street styles to looking like Cinderella in a magnificent pastel gown by Christian Siriano! There is not a thing she cannot rock. Go, Cardi!

3. Tyra Banks in Stella- 16,018 Likes

Of course Tyra made this list! She looked like a goddess in this Stello gown at America’s Got Talent. One thing for sure, is that Stello delivers when it comes to sensuality. The 3D sheer number left nothing to the imagination. Tyra’s blonde curly tresses laid beautifully against the luxurious threads. She owned the stage with his one!

4. Lil Mama aka Niatia Kirkland in Apartmento 03: 13,528 Likes

We’re still here for the atypical shirt/shirt dress trend. Lil Mama aka Niatia Kirtkland showed out at Phillip Plein’s show in a Apartmento 03 striped shirt dress. Just the right ‘fit to attend a cutting edge designers show. Garments are not the only things that pull a look together; it must be replete with hair and make-up, which is what took this look to the next level. Simple yet fierce!

5. Sevyn Streeter in Johnathan Simkai: 12,923 Likes

Sevyn was as sweet as could be in a Johnathan Simkai jumpsuit, which I’m sure most thought was a two piece (myself included). The camel colored bottoms were the perfect tones to wear for Fall. The beauty of fashion week is that you’re able to play with different styles throughout the week that may or may not be your typical. Which is just what Miss Sevyn Streeter did this week. The switch up never hurt nobody!

Hope you enjoyed this weeks’ contenders!

Who do you think had the best look?