Look of the week(Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Cardi B in YSL, Lala in Off-White, Michelle Obama in Mara Hoffman, and More!

Happy Friday, all! Yesterday was the commencement of fashion mayhem in the concrete jungle aka Fashion Week. And thus, it’s another fashion filled week. Without further ado, here’s who you thought had the best look based on your likes on Instagram:

1. Cardi B in YSL: 25,267 Likes

First, we’ve got Cardi B snatching the #1 spot for the second week in a row. I must admit, when I came across this on my timeline, I had to do a double take. How regal does she look in this vintage brocade dress topped off with an elegant pair of YSL sandals? She strutted her stuff on the streets of New York sporting a wet and wavy ‘do. Cardi came through with this look!

2. Lala in Off-White: 16,194 Likes

Lala, hit the streets of New York in an Off-White body suit and sweats get up. Typically folks scan a look from top to bottom, however, I beg to differ with this one. First thing that caught my attention were the snazzy boots she paired with an otherwise casual ‘fit. Something is also to be said about Virgil Abloh’s take on athleisure wear and the ability to dress it up or down.

3. Michelle Obama in Mara Hoffman: 12,282 Likes

Our forever First Lady, Michelle Obama, dropped off daughter, Malia, to her first year at Harvard and jetted to vacation in Spain. Whether on duty or off, Michelle Obama knows how to turn heads. Leave it to her to give us some leg action in the midst of yachting in Europe all the while fashionable in a Mara Hoffman ensemble. I think it’s safe to say the Obama’s put a whole new meaning to the popular mantra, “Work Hard, Play Hard”!

4.Beyonce in Illesteva: 10,283 Likes

‘Yonce’s birthday weekend synced perfectly with the Made In America Festival in Philadelphia, where hubby Jay-Z performed. I love when outfits are not too match-matchy, but rather play on other colors within the look. It was only right Bey wore a Houston Rockets jersey to represent for her hometown on the heels of hurricane Harvey.

Though she wore a bright yellow jacket by Fengchen Weng, the look was brought together with perfectly hued accessories like her red Illesteva sunglasses that complimented the aesthetics of her look. Not only was this practical festival attire, it was also great for a chill birthday weekend.

5. Monica in Peria Robertson: 7,828 Likes

Monica served cool mom vibes as she posted up with her son in a hot pair of Peria Robertson overalls. As evidenced in our recent Instagram posts, Monica knows how to transition from dressy to casual with ease. She’s proven to be quite the rock mom in the absence of her husband who is overseas.

That’s our round up for ya!

Who do you think had the best look?