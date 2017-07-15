Look of the Week (The Top Five Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Beyonce in Palomo Spain, Celine Dion in Ralph & Russo Couture, Regina Hall in Tadashi Shoji, and more!

It’s the end of another fabulous week! Without further ado, behold the top 5 most liked look via the ‘Gram!

1. Beyonce in Palomo Spain: 19,100 likes



Beyonce knows how to break the internet! She introduced her twin babies Rumi and Sir Carter to the world wearing a floral, ruffled coat by Palomo Spain. She just couldn’t wear any old brand! Palomo is known to incite controversy due to t6heir penchant for placing men in feminine clothing (perhaps a nod to Bey’s baby boy and girl).



Designer aside, she looked beautiful! And the babies couldn’t be more adorable. Blessings to the Carter clan!



2. Celine Dion in Ralph & Russo Couture: 15,317 Likes



Celine Dion IS NOT PLAYING! She and stylist Law Roach are having so much fun with fashion, and her Ralph & Russo couture look was proof of the pudding, marrying pomp, circumstance, and style.



This look was refreshingly over the top–crisp yet captivating. She better slay!

3. Regina Hall in Tadashi Shoji: 14,955 Likes



The Girls Trip Premieres are poppin all over the nation! For the LA stop, Regina Hall looked radiant in a high slit blue accented dress from Tadashi Shoji’s Spring 2017 collection.



Great color, great gams…What’s not to like?

4. Michelle Obama in Cushie et Ochs: 13,800 Likes



We MISS our favorite first family!! Our Former First Lady gave of a glimpse of what we’ve missed at the Espy’s in a curve hugging Cushnie et Ochs dress, plucked by her stylist Meredith Koop. About the dress, Koop gushed, “Glad to hear this look was well received. Always feels good. I’m thrilled to support female designers and business owners Michelle Ochs, Carly Cushnie, Jennifer Fisher, Ginnina D’Orazio, and Christy Rilling to pay homage to an inspirational woman, Eunice Shriver. * In creating this look, I’ve been mulling over beauty ideals….what’s considered beautiful and why. Certain bodies, ages, and cultures are lauded more than others especially in the fashion industry. There has been some change but not enough….at all. * I’m incredibly honored and humbled to dress this educated, substantive, modern, strong, non-sample size, beautiful African-American woman in this, frankly, hot 🔥look. “



We couldn’t agree more!

5. The Harvey Family in Dolce & Gabbana: 10,508 Likes



Love, hate, or indifferent, few can deny the aspirationally luxurious aesthetic of the Harvey family. They are unapologetically opulent, and live life to the fullest, sharing each step with glowing photos lensed by Robert Ector. African American families were denied access to wealth for so long–how beautiful to see this modern, mixed family strolling around Palermo, Italy after a couture show in Dolce & Gabbana threads. Their gaits seems regal, their garments of those of kings, princes, and queens.



Bomb!

There you have it! Whose look tugged at your heart strings the most?