Look of the Week (The Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Jay Z in Calvin Klein, Adrienne Bailon in Fashion Nova, Big Sean & Jhene Aiko in Fendi, And More!

Happy Friday, bombers and bombshells! It was an exceptional week in fashion as our favorite celebs beamed in the hottest looks. Readers seemed to favor stylish duos this week and we’re here for it. Let’s get into who you deemed worthy of the top 5 looks based on your double taps, shall we?!

1. Jay Z in Calvin Klein (16,000 Likes)

Queen Bey and her hubby Jay-Z recently announced their On The Run 2 tour—did you get a ticket?! The couple has been in Jamaica filming for what is rumored to be footage to be shown during the tour. They were spied on the island cuddled up in bomb pantsuits. Beyoncé wore a fun color block suit, while Jay opted for a bold red Calvin Klein suit. Both of their ensembles complement each other so well. We can’t wait to see the magic that they’ve been cooking up!

2. Adrienne Bailon in Fashion Nova and YSL (15,850 Likes)

High-low fashion for the win! Bombshell, Adrienne Bailon gave all black a sultry feel in a Fashion Nova off-the-shoulder belted jacket wore as a dress. She teamed the $40 garb with thigh high YSL boots. Ms. Bailon absolutely glowed in this dress! Are you feeling it?! Snag the dress here and style it how you’d like.

3. Ashanti in Lexy Clothing & NNCY denim (13,650 Likes)

Ashanti stepped out in style for a shopping day in a casual chic ensemble. She showed off her curves in a corset Lexi clothing top with some bomb balloon sleeves and dressed it down with laced up denim by NNCY. She topped off her look with dangling earrings and a Gucci cap. These are some hot pieces!

4. Big Sean & Jhene Aiko in Fendi (11,785 Likes)

If you haven’t noticed, Fendi is having a moment right now! Bomb couple, Jhene Aiko and Big Sean were hugged up on the ‘Gram rocking lots of Fendi. Jhene tried her hand at the monogram trend dressed in a mini skirt and tied up button down featuring the logo plastered all over. Big Sean opted for a denim jacket paired with a silk button down, both by the brand. We just love these two together!

5. Chloe x Halle in Raisa Vanessa (11, 087 Likes)

This stylish duo always gets it right! Chloe x Halle performed on Jimmy Kimmel live draped in Raisa Vanessa embellished frocks. Chloe’s dress featured layers of black and gold fringe and a plunging neck, while Halle showed off a bit more skin in a co-ord set. The embellished details on both of the girls look absolutely stunning. They are killing the game, and show no signs of slowing!

What a week! Who wore your favorite look of the week?