Look of the Week (Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Ciara in Escada, Tracee Ellis Ross in Chanel, Nicole Scherzinger in Stella McCartney, and More!

It’s Friday, and I’m here to bring you this weeks’ Look of the Week; where you give us the pulse on the looks you liked the most on Instagram. The majority of contenders were BeautyCon attendee’s, so clearly this year was a fashion show down at the well acclaimed beauty conference. We’ve also got a lovely treat for you at the end. Here’s what your likes pooled in:

1. Ciara in Escada: 14,427 Likes

Second time mama, Ciara bossed it all the way up in a powder blue Escada suit at BeautyCon. I mean, check out her shoulder lean in this pose. Cici was clearly owning her stance, reminding us all that she is back in action. There is something to be said about the art of color blocking. The yellow Le Silla pumps worked perfectly with the pastel tones. I’m totally here for this look!

2. Tracee Ellis Ross in Chanel: 9,481 Likes

Tracee hits it on the nail every time with her consistent slayage. Choosing to wear her notorious afro puff, she was decked out in Chanel at BeautyCon. Her almost monochromatic look was broken up by a pair of cropped denim, coupled with Chanel’s kitten heel shoes. Known to be a fashion connoisseur in her own right, the actress/comedian kept it effortlessly chic.

3. Nicole Scherzinger in Stella McCartney: 9,346 Likes

Nicole Scherzinger kept it cute and comfy for an Ed Sheeran concert. Her oversized flannel top was the perfect attire for the typical concert-goer. The infamous Stella McCartney Elyse platform sneakers played up her look while still keeping it comfortable, which is essential for jumping around and hollering at the top of your lungs. She kept it even cuter with a Le Petit Joueurs black widow love bag.

Aside from her drool worthy accessories including this two toned hat, Nicole’s make up was on point! From the pronounced cheek bones to the popping lips, her MUA did a stellar job.

4. Amber Rose in DVF: 9,334 Likes

Amber is the third BeautyCon beauty to land our hot list. She posed looking pretty in a money green DVF striped crop top with a matching skirt. Gone are the days where your shoes have to match the rest of your ‘fit (unless you choose the monochromatic route). She kept it classy in a pair of mustard mules by Dolce Vita. Muva served!

5. Asahd Khaled in Gucci: 9,094 Likes

It’s not everyday a child under one makes our list of most liked looks, however; Asahd Khaled constantly tugs at our heart strings with his precious smile and impressive designer collection. The proclaimed heir to his father, DJ Khaled’s throne, posed looking jolly in a Gucci baby Savannah print t-shirt. How many pre-toddlers do you know who are this well dressed?

Asahd is not only quite the charmer, but is quite possibly the most popular baby in showbiz!

Wasn’t that a treat?!

Who do you think had the best look?