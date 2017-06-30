Look of the Week (Top 5 Most Liked Looks On Instagram): Christina Milian in Fashion Nova, Tammy Rivera in Discount Universe, Sevyn Streeter in Thai Nguyen Atelier, and More!

Happy Friday, y’all! I know you’re all getting ready to get lit this holiday weekend. Before you run off and do so, let’s take a look at who you thought had the hottest looks of the week based on your likes on Instagram:

1. Christina in Fashion Nova: 16,547 Likes

Christina Milian looked sizzling hot on the red carpet of the Maxim party in a satin Fashion Nova dress. I just love the tones of this dress against her skin tone, it literally brought the dress to life. The corset bodice cinched her waist, accentuating her petite frame. A top knot was a great choice as it highlighted her chiseled features. Styling this look with soft neutral colors was exactly the way to go and kept the dress as the focal piece. Two thumbs up for this one.

2. Tammy Rivera in Discount Universe: 14,474 Likes

Ms. Tammy Rivera gave us body in this Discount Universe dress. She wore this number to the BET awards after party. Nothing says party like a bomb sequins dress; add to that a pop of color and it is on! I just love how the dress has “You will never own me” displayed on the front as she clearly teased everyone with her voluptuous curves’ killing them softly, I’m sure. This is definitely a win for Tammy!

3. Sevyn Streeter in Thai Nguyen Atelier: 12,100 Likes

Sevyn looked regal in a Thai Nguyen Atelier dress at a Pre-BET awards event. Look how beautifully the dress flowed on her body with a plunging neckline to kill. The two-toned frock complimented her radiant skin making it a match made in heaven. Long tresses have been a thing as of late with celebs and Sevyn rocked the do fiercely.

4. Lil Mama in Hottie and Lord: 11,728 Likes

Lil Mama stunned in a suit by Hottie and Lord at the Maxim party. One would think a party of it’s type would warrant something a bit more alluring, rather than a suit; however, Lil Mama shows us otherwise and does so quite well. What makes this look work for the event is the luscious velvet material of the suit and the peek of lace underneath the suit allowing for a more sensuality. Execution is everything when it comes to styling and this was executed to perfection.

5. Gabrielle Union in Elie Saab: 11,292 Likes

Gabrielle makes the cut once again this week in a chic Elie Saab set in Paris. I’m quite sure the juxtaposition of the voluminous ensemble is exactly what landed her back on the list. In keeping up with the theme she wore her hair in voluminous curls as well. There are just too many ways to dissect this winning look.

For starters, ivory is a color that goes with just about every skin tone. When paired with a wine colored lip, you’ve got dynamite! How about that little bit of sass she gives with the plunging neck line that flows right into a peplum waistline. No way she wouldn’t be a contender looking this bomb!

There you have it!

Who do you think had the best look?