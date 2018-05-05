Look of the Week (Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Keyshia Ka’Oir in Gucci, Logan Browning in Marc Jacobs, Eve in Christian Siriano and More!

Bombers and bombshells, you know what time it is! We’ve rounded up the top 5 most liked looks based on your likes and they are hot! You all were loving bright ensembles and we can see why! Here’s who you deemed worthy:

1.Keyshia Ka’Oir in Gucci (29,765 Likes)

Ms. Keyshia Ka’Oir stepped out in style while in ATL last week rocking pink from head to toe. Though Keyshia’s ensembles can sometimes fall flat with our readers, they were loving this pink Gucci playsuit. She flaunted her curves in the belted one-piece and styled it with feather trimmed Prada sandals. @whatafriendful said, “When you bring life to an outfit. She definitely did that!” We agree, she absolutely gave it life!

2. Logan Browning in Marc Jacobs (21, 552 Likes)

Logan Browning was a vision at the ‘Dear White People’ premiere glowing in a Marc Jacobs gown. The green draped dress featured a high thigh slit showing off Logan’s metallic pumps. Hot! Who’s ready for the next season?!

3. Eve in Christian Siriano (17, 850 Likes)

Eve looked stunning at the Daytime Emmy Awards rocking a plunging neckline Christian Siriano gown. She showed off a little bit of legs with a side slit. Not only was the dress gorgeous, but her hair and makeup looked flawless. Bold red is certainly Eve’s color!

4. Tracee Ellis Ross in Esteban Cortazar (16, 650 Likes)

Tracee Ellis Ross can do no wrong! She attended a ‘Black-ish’ FYC event in a hot pink Esteban Cortazar dress with a white trim paired with matching ‘So Kate’ Christian Louboutin pumps. She is such a bombshell with an effortless style!

5. Destiny’s Child in Dundas (11,252 Likes)

Issa reunion! A few weeks after their back-to-back Coachella reunion performance Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams struck a pose at Dundas’ traveling flagship store rocking threads by the brand. Beyoncé teamed her fringe sleeve dress with Francesco Russo sandals and Kelly styled her sequin jumpsuit with a YSL blazer. These ladies look flawless!

Who wore your favorite ensemble?

