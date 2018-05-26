Look Of The Week: Meghan Markle in Stella McCartney, Priyanka Chopra in Vivienne Westwood, Janet Jackson in , and More!

Happy Saturday bombers and bombshells! From the Royal wedding, to the Billboard awards, and hot moments in between we’ve got a bomb line up for look of the week. We’ve tallied up your Facebook likes and the votes are in – here are the chic contenders:

Meghan Markle in Stella McCartney

Of course number one on the line up is the royal bride, Meghan Markle. You all gave more ‘thumbs up’ to her reception Stella McCartney than her sleek ceremony Givenchy gown. The newlywed beauty beamed in a high neck Stella McCartney dress with her hair pulled back as she made her way to the Royal reception. She is consistently classy with a timeless style. Simply gorgeous!

2. Priyanka Chopra in Vivienne Westwood

Priyanka Chopra was dubbed ‘Best Dressed’ at the Royal wedding by many, and we can see why. The best friend to the bride wore a Vivienne Westwood skirt suit with a matching lavender fascinator to the ceremony. Her jacket featured asymmetrical buttons and was extremely flattering to her figure. This was a hit!

3. Janet Jackson in Rami Kadi Miss Janet Jackson graced the Billboard Awards carpet clad in a Rami Kadi shimmering tulle skirt with a simple tee and brown belt. Believe it or not, Janet recreated this look from a carpet she arrived at in the 90’s where she wore a very similar look. What better way than to pay homage to yourself while achieving an icon award? Janet can do no wrong!

4. Nicki Minaj in Vex Clothing and On Aura Tout Vu

Nicki Minaj hit the stage on Saturday Night Live’s finale last weekend in a custom Vex Clothing bodysuit covered in a harness-like top and gold embellished shoulder pads by On Aura Tout Vu. She completed her bomb lookwith a blonde banged bob and a red lip. Nicki is indeed back, and these looks and performances are proving just that. See the video of the performance here!

5. Victoria Beckham in her own ‘Victoria Beckham’ collection

Always one to keep it sleek and chic, Victoria Beckham was spied out in London donning a hunter green pantsuit from her brand. From the perfected tailoring of this look to the effortless tossed back hair and sunglasses, Victoria killed it!

Who’s got your vote?