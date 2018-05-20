Nicki Minaj Performs On Saturday Night Live Wearing Custom Vex Clothing, On Aura Tout Vu, and More!

Last night Saturday Night Live closed out their season with a memorable finale! Nicki Minaj hit the stage and performed her hit single ‘Chun-Li’ and ‘Poke It Out’ with surprise guest, Play Boy Carti. She opened her performance looking extra snatched in a $1,850 belted ‘Emperor Kimono’ by Any Old Iron. The long red and black sequin kimono was reminiscent of Nicki’s old ‘Harajuku Barbie’ days.

Shortly after her opening scene, she revealed a custom latex bodysuit by Vex Clothing and Kerin Rose Gold festooned with 9,500 gold crystals. Hot!

The latex piece was belted with a hanging flap designed with a crystal Japanese dragon. Her back-up dancers wore similar ensembles. It appears that this costume was inspired by the Street Fighter character ‘Chin-Li’ who’s armor includes a blue puff sleeve top and a flap skirt— Nicki added her own flair to the armor.

For her final look, Nicki strikes again in a custom couture design by On Aura Tout Vu covering a Vex Clothing bodysuit. The piece featured a harness-like tip and shoulder pieces embellished with gold. Both costumes suited Nicki very well, especially for the theme of the performance. A bold red lip was the perfect lip choice, teamed with her short banged bob to complete the look.

She slipped on Gucci ‘Tear’ sunglasses backstage at the close of her set.

After the show, social media immediately accused Nicki’s performance and outfits of cultural appropriation. What do you think? Were you feeling her ensembles?