Look of the Week featuring Draya Michele in Steven Khalil, Kelly Rowland in Jacquemus, Keri Hilson in Envy ATL and More!

Happy Friday!

Prepare for sartorial greatness because these ladies took the term “slay” to unparalleled heights. So, let’s dive straight into the contenders for this installment of our Look of the Week feature!

Keep scrolling to see which style mavens made the cut!

1) Draya Michele in Steven Khalil

Entrepreneur and reality starlet Draya Michele indulged in her 32nd birthday turn-up in jaw-dropping Steven Khalil embellished semi-sheer gown, a slicked back ‘do and soft accessories. As everyone may know, Draya never gets it wrong in the style department! It’s apparent that she understands what she likes and she wears it so effortlessly. The gorgeous model’s dress features a low-cut back, silver metallic detailing and also showcases an ample amount of skin. Hot!

2) Kelly Rowland in Jacquemus

Next up, we have the incomparable Kelly Rowland! The multitalented fashionista hit the streets in an eclectic look (styled by Ade Samuel) which boasts an on-trend $780 navy pinstripe jumpsuit by Jacquemus, a Vivian Chan sheer mesh turtleneck, a vibrant red coat from Related Apparel and classic pointed leather pumps. Our girl topped off her ‘fit with a matching bold lip, a clean cut bob and her signature smile. Love it!

3) Alessandra Ambrosio in Ralph & Russo

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week is in full effect and the stars are showing no signs of holding back when it comes to displaying their delectable duds. Of course, the runway is the focal point for style enthusiasts everywhere but celebrity street style is also a solid source for outfit inspiration! Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio proved that monochromatic vibes are still ideal for making a statement as she donned a white satin, high-slit gown from Ralph & Russo’s Fall 2016 Couture presentation. She accessorized with a voluminous boa and strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

4) LaLa Anthony in Thai Nguyen Atelier

LaLa Anthony was on hand for the screening of BET’s The New Edition Story and all eyes were glued to her sultry sheer ensemble by Steven Khalil. The television personality wowed all onlookers as she flaunted her enviable curves in an impeccable fashion moment created by celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly. Sidenote: Did you guys catch the 3-night premiere of the highly-anticipated musical biopic? Oh my gosh! LaLa was outstanding! If you haven’t seen it, you’re in for a real treat.

5) Keri Hilson in Envy ATL

We’ve seen a myriad of all-black looks this week but Keri Hilson left us absolutely speechless as she stunted at the Love By The 10th Date red carpet screening in an asymmetric, off-the-shoulder set by Envy ATL. With a clean silhouette and flawless tailoring, the songstress struck all the right chords with this one. To amp up her frock, Keri added a black beret and delicate gold accessories. Go girl!

What do you think of the contenders?

What do you think of the contenders?

Look of the Week: Which fashionista takes the crown?

