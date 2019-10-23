Look for Less: Snag Rihanna and Hailey Beiber’s $790 Bottega Veneta Heels for $45 from Ego Official

When two of your favorite Mega Bombshells like Rihanna and Hailey Beiber have a bomb product that’s so chic, it’s hard not to rave over them. Especially when they’re one of the biggest trends this year: leather quilted mules from Bottega Venata!

Rihanna paired her brown pair with Army Fatigue, and Louis Vuitton:

Hailey Beiber paired hers with a trendy oversized blazer and wore a fiery red pair:

Achieve the look for a fraction of the cost from Ego Official for a steal of $45 here. Comment below which color you’d prefer!

Photo source: Diggzy