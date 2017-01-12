Look for Less: Rihanna’s New York City $531 Vetements x Champion Blush Fitted Hoodie and $531 Sweatpants

Rihanna was pretty in pink while out and about in NYC, layering a Burberry green python jacket over $531 Vetements x Champion Blush Fitted Hoodie and $531 Sweatpants:

Her French terry hoodie is a part of Vetements’s collaboration with Champion. It boasts long sleeves, a drawstring and logo patch at the hood, the iconic athletic wear brand’s logo at the back, rib knit cuffs and hem, and tonal stitching.

Her matching sweats feature a drawstring at the elasticized waistband, two-pocket styling, an embroidered logo at the thigh and knee, elasticized cuffs, and tonal stitching.

Get Rih’s look for less with this $37 ASOS LOUNGE Sweat & Jogger Set.

I liked this!

Would you wear it?