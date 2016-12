Kat Graham was spotted out and about in NYC, layering it on in a ICB Grey Wool Coat, Balenciaga Army Green Pleated Shorts, and $399 Stuart Weitzman Grey Suede Highland Boots:

We’ve seen her suede boots on too many celebs to count. They feature an over-the-knee length and tie backs.

Recreate Kat’s look with the below pieces.

Cute! Works with the unusually warm weather.

Would you wear it?