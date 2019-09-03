Lizzo Performed at Made in America Festival in Front of Jay-Z and Beyoncé in a Custom Look by Her Stylist Marko Monroe

The multitalented musical sensation, Lizzo performed over the weekend at the Made In America Festival and gave a fans like Beyoncé and Jay-Z yet another empowering performance and looking good while doing so!

Via Marko Monroe‘s IG story

Lizzo rocked her set for Made In America set in a custom look by her stylist, Marko Monroe. While Marko designed the look (see sketch), the look was constructed by Howie B. who has designed looks from Lizzo before. As woman who does what she wants and wear what she wants, Lizzo is not afraid to show the world her voluptuous curves. Her Made In America stays true to Lizzo’s persona of being edgy and proud by her body.

Besides her bomb look, we learned that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are in fact Lizzo fans as they were on the side of the stage watching in her perform in amazement!

Photos by @charliegrosss