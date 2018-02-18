Lil’ Kim Looks Bomb on the ‘Gram in a $4,600 Balenciaga Shearling Jacket and $2,850 Spandex Pant Shoes

After killing it during New York Fashion Week front row at shows like The Blonds and Marc Jacobs, Lil’ Kim brought the heat to the ‘Gram dripping in Balenciaga. The lyricist dubbed the “Queen Bee” rocked a $4,600 shearling lined jacket by the brand, paired with their $2,850 trendy spandex pant shoes.

The black leather jacket lined with green shearling has a branded collar stamped with “Balenciaga” in white. Kim’s all black top and waist snatching belt added an emphasis to the inner green lining.

The jacket was complemented by Balenciaga’s pant shoes that celebs have been stepping out in all Winter. Lil’ Kim opted for the yellow spandex pair. The tight fit showed off her curvaceous figure and was the perfect pair to the jacket.

She looks amazing! What are your thoughts?