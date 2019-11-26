Laura Govan Defines Edgy, Futuristic Glamour in an Eye Catching Drenusha Xharra Beige Ruffle Embellished, Mini Dress

Tuesday’s are always for dope trends and today we have an amazing look for you Fashion Bombers and Bombshells, worn by the lovely diva Laura Govan. The fashionsta, actress and model wore a “dress to kill” by designer Drenusha Xharra. Of course “the lady of the hour” was simply heading to catch the “MTA in NYC,” noted as the Instagram caption of her stylist and fashion guru himself, Daniel Hawkins.
The dress was easily flawless, adorning huge blowly short sleeves and hundreds of ruffles designed intricately to perfection. Govan paired her edgy look with extreme high heel matching beige sandals by the ever popular Jessica Rich collection and Sister Love MJB Hoops. Her hair slick and short, in a bold cut complements her entire look. What are your thoughts on her style choice? Tell us what you think in the comments and make sure you RSVP for our 1st ever awards ceremony, The Faby’s going down December 13th from 7pm to 10pm in fabulous New York City! Meet us there!