Splurge: Kelly Rowland’s Instagram Oscar Tiye Suede Asra Symmetrical Lines Open Toe Booties

Beauty Kelly Rowland got glam and playful on Instagram outfitted in a Stella McCartney striped top, Peri A. Robertson skirt and a stunning pair of $632 Oscar Tiye Suede Asra Open Toe Booties

These Italian made booties are crafted using the finest leathers and fabrics with creativity and handmade artistry.

Her suede beauties boast symmetrical black and nude lines, a back zip closure and leather lining. 

Love ’em. They are super swoon worthy, no?

If you’re down for the splurge, purchase a pair here:

Giselle Williams-Thomas

Giselle Williams-Thomas is a Celebrity Style Editor and Staff Writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

Splurge: Kelly Rowland’s Instagram $1,423 Off-White Purple High Neck Frilled Mini Dress and $650 LaQuan Smith Black PVC Thigh-High Boots Splurge: Olivia Culpo’s Instagram $375 Norma Kamali Red Stud Underwire Bikini Top and $365 High Waist Bikini Bottom Splurge: Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram $1,595 Cushnie et Ochs Black Winona Long Sleeve Fit & Flare Dress Splurge: Olivia Culpo’s Instagram $425 Cushnie et Ochs White High Cut One-Piece Swimsuit Splurge: Evelyn Lozada’s Instagram Kopper & Zink Harper Multi Strap Mesh Panel Accent One Piece Swimsuit and Fendi Copper Metal Aviator Style Sunglasses

  • Instagram

    • Shares