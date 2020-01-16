Kelly Rowland, Rita Ora, and More Rock Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas Line

Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas line is dropping January 18th! In anticipation of the launch, her celeb friends have been receiving large orange boxes, full of swag–and wearing the line in support!

Rita Ora stepped out to dinner in a head to toe Ivy Park x Adidas look:

Kelly Rowland represented in a burgundy ensemble, down to the sneakers.

And Reese Witherspoon receiving a huge trunk of clothes, and tried on an assortment for her followers:

Cute!

We’re sure more and more style stars will be rocking the brand in the upcoming days. What can we say? It’s unquestionably Hot!

Will you be rocking Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas line?

Images: Beyonce/Backgrid