Kanye West Goes on an Instagram Posting Spree for Valentine’s Day

Though Kanye West has had an Instagram handle for quite some time, he rarely, if ever updates. Still, 2.6 million eager fans have followed him, waiting for him to break his social media silence. Today, Kanye gave his followers what they were waiting for, unleashing 41 (and counting) love centered posts, just in time for Valentine’s Day.



He kicked off his posting spree with a simple note to wife Kim Kardashian, saying, “Happy Valentine’s Day babe.”



Then came a string of pictures of iconic couples, from Victoria & David Beckham to Will & Jada, Britney Spears & Kevin Federline, and more.









It’s interesting to behold, and who knows when he’ll stop. He’s at post 41, but perhaps post 50 will be Kim & Kanye…?



What do you think of Kanye’s posting proclivity?

See more @KanyeWest.