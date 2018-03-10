JLo Spices Up The ‘Gram Wearing Fresh Off the Runway Versace

Jlo loves her some Versace and she kills it everytime! She debuted her latest single on Instagram draped in FW18 Versace from head to toe. Yup, fresh off the runway. What else would we expect from Miss Jlo?!

The songstress wore a simple Versace printed tee that she dressed up with a multi-colored printed skirt by the brand. The high thigh slit skirt features crumples throughout the top of the garb. Of course, she accentuated those hot curves with a wide waist-belt that boasted a gold buckle.

Jlo teamed the look with dandelion colored chandelier earrings and platform Versace sandals. Did we mention her long, bone straight tresses? It topped off the glam for this look.

Bomb! How do you feel about her look? Hot! Or Hmm..?