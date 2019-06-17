Jenny Lin Stunts in Fashion Nova’s White Thigh High Boots!

We can always appreciate the trendy style of a good oversized sweater, paired well with a bomb product like thigh high boots; it’s honestly the perfect combination! Of course Bombshell Jenny Lin shows just how easy and effortless Fashion Nova’s ‘See That Glare’ Heeled Boots can be styled impeccably with them, too. Patent leather and over the knee, this boot gives off an appeal like no other that can elevate any fit. For a steal of $33, such a price is another reason to fawn over them! Would you snag?