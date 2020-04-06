Jay-Z and Beyoncé Celebrate their 12 Year Wedding Anniversay

Happy Quarantine Date April 6th, 2020! Let’s go Monday! Fashion loves we made it to the start of another week! What are some of your goals? Continue to stay safe, informed and fashionable, you can still shop with us with no worries for online retail therapy on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop use code “LIT15” for 15% off your purchase!

We hope the weekend went well for our Bombers and Bombshells! It was a time to celebrate especially for Beyonce and Jay-Z as they enjoyed 12 years of martial bliss on April 4th, 2020. Beyoncé's mother, lovely Tina Knowles Lawson reposted a photo on her Instagram from BET's IG page commemorating the emotional day.

Photo Credit: Pinterest.com

The picture of her oldest daughter’s wedding day features her new son-in-law Jay-Z clutching the hand of his new bride Beyonce walking down the aisle as Mr & Mrs. Carter on their big day. “Happy wedding anniversary to Jay & Bey, 12 years and counting,” was BET’s caption under the unforgettable photo. Taking a trip back down memory lane, Mrs. Lawson designed Beyonce’s wedding dress.

The two high profile music artists tied the knot in a very private ceremony with family and close friends. The wedding took place at “Jay-Z’s 13,500-square-foot penthouse in the NYC neighborhood of Tribeca. Before the big day, they picked up their marriage licenses in Scarsdale, NY. Only 40 guests were in attendance.” According to PopSugar.CO.UK.

The iconic couple did not have an official wedding party nor did they perform, however Beyoncé had over “70,000 white dendrobium orchids, her favourite flower, flown in from Thailand.” Guested also described the day as very emotional and spiritual. The wedding reception also lasted till 5 a.m.

Photo Credit: Pinterest.com

The Carters also renewed their wedding vows in June of 2018 pictured above. Fashion Bomb Daily is overjoyed to wish one of our favorite celebrity couples a very special Happy Anniversary! Make sure you go to Fashion Bomb Daily for more celebrity updates and the best of fashion everyday!