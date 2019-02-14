Jadah Blue Stunts With Heat In Fashion Nova!

Written by: Jennet Jusu (@TheJusuQuench) | Fashion Bomb Intern
It’s about that time Bombshells, whether cuffed, crushing or consciously single (we’re not gonna shame you!) any Bombshell in either category can look just as Bomb in Cardi B’s ‘I Like Stunntin’ trench, just in time for Valentine’s Day! Like Jadah Blue, she looks vivacious and pretty in pink in the liquid leather trench that consists of a deep V, held together by a matching belt. Doing just enough and boldly, I’d agree that the only thing needed besides a cute do’, are simple shoes in black, gold or clear to really set the look off. You can find the trench here for a steal of $60 in red or black, Bombers!