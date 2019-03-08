International Women’s Day Exclusive: Comedian Lala Milan on Leaving Her Dead End Job, Chasing Her Dreams, and Landing a Role on BET’s New Show Boomerang

Happy International Women’s Day!

Today, we celebrate Lala Milan, one of the many examples of an enterprising millennial Bombshell. After working a dead end job, she decided to quit and pursue her comedic passion: with fantastic results.



Her hilarious takes on current events, voice overs, and viral videos have garnered her 2.5 million followers on Instagram @LalaMilan. Check out a few of her most popular below:



Her comedic prowess and relentless ambition landed her a recurring role on BET’s new show, Boomerang. Check out the trailer below to learn more about the new series, set in Atlanta, that follows the lives of the young, black, and fabulous offspring of the original cast:



In this shoot, styled by Derek Roche, Lala Milan shows off her style via pieces by Versace, Gucci, and House of CB.



Milan says, “My style is cute, comfortable, and form fitting. Nothing really takes me out of my comfort zone unless I am practically naked. I enjoy dressing up in many different styles and types of clothes.”



Stylist Derek Roche added, “ Lala is such a light. She’s a lady who knows what she wants.”



So what does Fashion Bomb Daily mean to them? Derek says, “FBD has always been a resource for inspiration and it keeps me abreast on what and who is happening in fashion.” Milan offers, “Fashion Bomb Daily is one of the most reputable fashion publications to me. It’s been around for a long as I can remember. For me it is a place where people can be their own individual selves through fashion, unapologetically. You have to appreciate something like that!”

Photography by @ashleyskywalker , hair by @hair4kicks, and makeup by @mairasmakeuppage.



