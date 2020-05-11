Insecure Season 4 Episode 5 Lowkey Movin On Block Party Credits: Issa Rae’s Simon Miller Plaid Skirt, Condola’s Brandon Maxwell White Belted Dress, Yvonne Orji in Fleur du Mal, and more!

Insecure is heating up! And the fashion continues to soar, thanks to Costume Designer Shiona Turini!

Take a look at a few credits from last night’s episode, Lowkey Movin On:

Issa Dee presided over the Block Party proceedings in a Block Party tee and a $350 plaid drawstring skirt by Simon Miller. Get yours at FarFetch.com.

Yvonne Orji contemplates outfit options in a full Fleur du Mal look, including a $495 floral robe by the brand.

Condola looked crisp in a full Brandon Maxwell look, comprising a $985 dress and a $595 belt:

And the episode opens with Issa Rae in a Waiting to Exhale tee available on FashionBombDailyShop.com.

Thankful Episode
Victor Glemaud Resort 2020
