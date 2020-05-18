Insecure Outfits: Issa Rae’s Season 4 Episode 6 Lowkey Done Plaid Ganni Dress + Telfar Mini Bag + More Fashion Credits !

Last night’s episode of Insecure was on the slower end of the spectrum. With the block party firmly in the rear view mirror, and Molly and Issa’s relationship on ice, Issa is left to recover from her crumbling friendship and a successful, yet energy draining event.

She spends most of the episode doing new things: having ‘me time,’ making new (fake) friends, and talking to her mom in a $148 plaid check mini dress by Ganni:

Made from cotton, her brown and black check print ruched dress from features a high neck, voluminous long sleeves, a concealed rear zip fastening, ruched detailing and a short length.

In the episode, costume designer Shiona Turini accessorized Issa’s look with comfortable Converse sneakers and a $150 Telfar mini bag.

Telfar is a black designer you should know! He won the 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award, and his trendy bags and separates have been the toast of the fashion town ever since! I love how Shiona incorporates young black designers, along with high end designers that give us all something to aspire to and discover.

With Molly and Condola absent, this episode didn’t have as many fashion moments as usual, but it was impactful!

What do you think?

