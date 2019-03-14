How to Follow Meghan Markle’s Steps on the Trends

Meghan Markle was already a big Hollywood star with an amazing wardrobe. However, since she became the new member of the British royal family her styling got bigger and better. Markle has been creating these new simple, classy and elegant outfits to fulfil her duties as the Duchess of Sussex. From the sophisticated daytime looks to the her most flawless combination, Meghan has been developing an outstanding sense of style, which has made her a fashion icon to all the women. In this article, we will try to give you some assistance on how to recreate Meghan’s signature style.

Midi dresses

Every dress that falls to half way of the ankle and knee is designated as a “midi”. This dress style highlights both the elegance and womanlike. The multiple uses you can give to this piece makes it a good option for any event and for all the bodies. For a more casual look, adding to your ensemble a jacket or a blazer might turn it just into the perfect outfit for any occasion.

Pumps

To Megan Markle, shoes are obviously a concern. Pumps are one of her strong favorites footwear. The closed toe pointy shoes match all her defined styles. This kind of shoes suit every occasion and are timeless, never out of trend. Either if you decide to wear some jeans, coat or a formal dress, pumps will always fit your choices. There is nothing else that can beat the elegance and versatility of a classic pump.

Wide leg pants

Wide leg pants are another preferred option for the Duchess of Sussex. In fact, no wardrobe could possibly be complete without wide leg pants. Meghan is usually spotted wearing these during the day time and her noteworthy trick to make these pants a fashion statement is combining it with a blazer, shirt or coat. This is one of the multiple chic and smart styles Meghan Markle creates based on simplicity.

Fascinators

Formal day events are the spot light to fascinators. This essential piece can’t fail the royalty wardrobe and Meghan can often be seen wearing these during some more formal ceremonies. This option is the perfect match either for a horse race or a wedding festivity.

Blazers

What can go wrong with a simple, fancy blazer? Meghan Markle give us the answer and there is no possible wrong outcome for a piece like this. Her style may look chic and elegant, but the Duchess also likes to add a business touch to her clothes every now and then. She can often be marked with a relaxed sense of style while wearing this fresh edge look.

Belted coats

Being warm in rainy and grey London may be a challenge. However, Meghan Markle proved to us that nothing is impossible to overcome when it comes to fashion. Perfect for any time of the day, the belted coats are an excellent decision for the elegance the Duchess got us used to. The newest member of the British royal family uses this piece with a chunky scarf, a hat or a clutch for a more ‘chic’ look. Incorporating the garment into your closet adds an instant fashion ensemble.

Evening clutches

It may seem challenging to look flawless and simple at the same time but, once again, Markle masters this art. From handheld satchels to leather totes, the Duchess confirms that clutches are far from being impractical. It is not new that she is constantly surrounded by photographers and the press and this fashion piece comes to facilitate their work. Holding a clutch makes the shoulders and arms to fall in a flattering angle, facilitating the capture of images, when intended by her. Whether wearing an astonishing dress or some pantsuits, the clutch comes in addition to complete anyone’s outfit.

Boat neck dresses

Over the past year Meghan has been using several outfits with the boatneck cut. This kind of style has a deep meaning associated: it means glamour mixed with a traditional and polished look. The body figure stands outs in these garments as it tends to make the waist look smaller. Her stunning minimalist wedding grown from the fashion house Givenchy, France, has clearly stated a position in the fashion world which differs her from the rest of the royal members. Dressing like royalty has never been easier.