Melanie Brown, better known as Mel B., hosted an episode of Lip Sync Battle UK in a $319 Discount Universe ‘Backstage Pass’ Hand Sequined Mini Dress:



The sequin mini features bold and vibrant graphics all hand embellished on a slim fit bralet dress. This special piece also features a pink sequin belt and two strategically placed hands on the back.

Mel wore a choker around her neck made by L.A. Roxx.

You can purchase her dress here for $319.

What do you think? Hot! or Hmm…