Hot or Hmm… Kim Kardashian’s LA Outing Yeezy Season 3 Sweatpants

Kim Kardashian is slowly resurfacing after her 3 month hiatus from social media and the public. The reality star was spied in Beverly Hills with her husband Kanye West wearing a pair of $255 (on sale now for $179) Yeezy Season 3 Sweat Pants:

The Fleece Sweat Pants are cut from a heavyweight cotton jersey with a soft fleece backing. The pants have undergone a series of garment washes after construction to produce a worn, lived-in appeal to the jersey.



Kim concluded her look with an oversized flannel top. Seems like her and Kanye went for a matching, comfortable look.



Kim has worn questionable outfits and this is definitely one of them! Hmm…

What do you think? Are you into Kim’s oversized ensemble?