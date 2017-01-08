Hot or Hmm… Kim Kardashian’s LA Outing Yeezy Season 3 Sweatpants

Kim Kardashian is slowly resurfacing after her 3 month hiatus from social media and the public.  The reality star was spied in Beverly Hills with her husband Kanye West wearing a pair of $255 (on sale now for $179) Yeezy Season 3 Sweat Pants:

hot-or-hmm-kim-kardashians-la-yeezy-season-3-sweatpants

 

 

The Fleece Sweat Pants are cut from a heavyweight cotton jersey with a soft fleece backing. The pants have undergone a series of garment washes after construction to produce a worn, lived-in appeal to the jersey.
hot-or-hmm-kim-kardashians-la-yeezy-season-3-sweatpants-1

Kim concluded her look with an oversized flannel top.  Seems like her and Kanye went for a matching, comfortable look.

hot-or-hmm-kim-kardashians-la-yeezy-season-3-sweatpants-2hot-or-hmm-kim-kardashians-la-yeezy-season-3-sweatpants-3
Kim has worn questionable outfits and this is definitely one of them!  Hmm…

What do you think?  Are you into Kim’s oversized ensemble?

 

hot-or-hmm-kim-kardashians-la-yeezy-season-3-sweatpants-3hot-or-hmm-kim-kardashians-la-yeezy-season-3-sweatpants-2hot-or-hmm-kim-kardashians-la-yeezy-season-3-sweatpants

Marsha Badger

