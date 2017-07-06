Hot! Or Hmm…: Zendaya’s Ralph & Russo Fall 2017 Paris Haute Couture Show Ralph & Russo Spring 2016 Couture White Ruched Waist Peek-a-Boo Shoulders Open Back Dress

It’s Couture week in Paris and talented thespian Zendaya took to the French capital in fine and curated style. The beauty stole the show at the Ralph & Russo Fall 2017 presentation outfitted in a Spring 2016 White Ruched Waist Peek-a-Boo Shoulders Open Back Dress from the iconic fashion house:
Her slicked back hair was sleek, giving way for attention grabbing Chopard diamond sparklers.
Her summer perfect white frock features a high heck, well appointed figure flattering ruching, peek-a-boo shoulders and an open back.
A simple over the shoulder pose reveals an adjustable button detail slit at back.
This is all too stunning! Hot!
What do you think?
Thoughts?