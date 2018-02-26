Hot! Or Hmm..? Rihanna’s Fall 2018 Dolce & Gabbana Fur Coat and Off-White Boots

Rihanna continues to prove that she can wear almost anything and make it a look! The stylish songstress and entrepreneur brought the heat social media per usual last night. She kicked back in a Fall 2018 Dolce & Gabbana coat, distressed Levi jeans, and $1,500 Off-White boots.

The multi-colored coat features words like “Music,” “Queen Life,” and it even has a crown on the front. Fit for a Queen just like Rih!

The pattern of this coat makes it a statement in itself! Rihanna paired it with distressed Levi denim, Off-White booties, and a mini Louis Vuitton purse.

The puffer detailing on these boots are everything, and the white brings the coat out more.

So hot! What do you think?