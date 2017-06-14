Hip-Hop Hall of Fame Museum Set To Open Early 2018 In Harlem

Harlem is welcoming a new landmark in February 2018!

The Hip-Hop Hall of Fame Museum is set to open in New York’s culturally historic area. It’s no surprise that the chosen location for this museum is New York City because the city bred many legendary hip-hop artists including Notorious BIG, Jay Z, Lil Kim, and more.



The museum will celebrate hip-hop culture by preserving, educating, and showcasing hip-hop culture all around the world. The museum will reportedly be 20-stories and have a 5 Star Hotel, TV Studios, a bar, and Restaurant & Concert Lounge. This will definitely be a celebration of culture beyond the individuals who are in the Hall of Fame.



Will you be going next year?