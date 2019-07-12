Healthy Beauty Habits Your Skin Will Love





Taking care of your skin is the key to reducing the early signs of aging. With the abundance of products and solutions flooding the internet and market, though, it can feel overwhelming to find the right regimen.

Here are six ways to start a healthier beauty routine your skin will love.

1. Kick Bad Habits

First things first: if you have bad health habits, it’s time to stop. Instead of smoking cigarettes, for instance, you should make the switch to e-cigarettes, which are said to contain less cancer-causing chemicals. This transition will slow the effects of early signs of aging and help keep harmful chemicals from your body.

2. Coffee Swap

Caffeine, particularly coffee is often the go-to choice first thing in the morning to get your day started. For your skin’s sake, think again. The right hydration to start your day can be a game changer. Take a shot of liquid chlorophyll in the morning instead. Not only does it help with energy levels, but it also great for clearing the skin, delaying aging, balances hormones and much more. Not a fan of shooters? Mix it in with a glass of juice or a smoothie instead.

3. Moisturize, Moisturize, Moisturize

Hydration is not just through the liquids we intake, it’s also important for our skin as well. The best way to provide and lock in moisture for our skin is through daily moisturizing. And the ideal times to moisturize are before going to bed and right after you get out of the shower. This allows your skin to absorb and reap maximum benefit from the product. Steer clear from products with heavy fragrances and seek those that have gentle properties causing minimal irritation. There are a variety of products to choose from, so grab some sample sizes and see which ones work best for you and your skin type.

4. Hands Off

It’s not uncommon to rest our chin or cheek on our hands when thinking, picking at acne or brushing fallen hair from our face, but you must avoid temptation. The oils from our hands transfer quickly to our face causing breakouts and spreading bacteria. It not only leads to breakouts, but also illnesses like the flu, which can wreak havoc on the skin.

5. Stay Sun Savvy

UV rays cause much damage to the skin, which is why it is best to avoid direct exposure as much as possible. However, whenever you will be outdoors, rain or shine, it is imperative to protect your skin with a quality sunscreen, SPF 30 or higher. Remember to reapply every two hours for the best protection.

6. Clean Your Brushes

Dirty makeup brushes are a breeding ground for infection and clogged pores. Cleaning brushes once a week for facial brushes and between uses for eye brushes will help keep skin clean and beautiful.

With just a few simple daily alterations, you can keep skin young, vibrant and beautiful. As you get more confident with your skincare routine and what works for you, you can experiment with different products that help make your skin supple, soft and glow.