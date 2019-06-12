Alonzo Arnold, Hype Hair, Master Colorist, and Celebrity Stylist will a Best Dressed Judge at Convos with Claire Atlanta 2019!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs) for Fashion Bomb Daily

Known for his vibrantly popular installations and personality, Alonzo Arnold is one of the industry’s top hairstylists that you need to know about. The Atlanta-based stylist was working a regular 9 to 5 in a restaurant when one day he realized that he wanted to do hair. After going with his sister to a hair appointment, he watched in fascination as the process of doing hair commenced. In 2012, he put his all into doing hair and quit his job at the restaurant. Since then, Alonzo Arnold has grown into so much more than a hairstylist.

Dubbed as the “Beyonce of Bundles”, Alonzo produces high quality products from lace that melts into the scalp to the animated color choices of his units. He is greatly influenced by Asian art and fashion as he sees them as being ahead of the rest of world. His influences are perfect reflections of him as his work is ahead of others. His color choice definitely makes bold statements, however Alonzo likes to make wigs for the everyday woman as well. Overall, he makes wigs for women that wants a change and aren’t afraid to step outside of the box.

His renowned work and spirited personality has gained him a huge following on Instagram with over 600K followers, but he has also gained attention from many celebrities. He has worked with celebrities like Cardi B, KeKe Palmer, K. Michelle, Karrueche, Solange Knowles, and his regular favorite, Porsha Williams.

Cardi (@iamcardib), pre-Kulture, in a unit by Alonzo