Guests Arrived in Chic Attire to Attend the Royal Wedding Including Serena Williams in Versace, Oprah Winfrey in and Priyanka Chopra in

Not only did the bride and groom look lovely during the Royal Wedding, but their guests arrived in chic ensembles accessorized with statement hats and fascinators hours before the ceremony. It wasn’t a red carpet event, but they could’ve fooled us! Let’s get into some of the amazing looks from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day:

First, the mom of the bride, Ms. Doria Ragland looked beautiful. She arrived at the Royal Wedding donning a pale green Oscar de la Renta skirt suit with floral embroidery at the bottom. She accessorized with a simple, classic fascinator over her locs and minimal jewelry. She looks amazing, and Meghan is definitely her mama’s twin!

Serena Williams made an entrance with her husband to the wedding wearing a light pink Versace draped dress and a headpiece arrangement. Underneath the piece she rocked cornrows that flowed down her back, giving braids an entire new look. Her snapback is amazing, look at that waist!

Amal Clooney opted for a bold dandelion yellow Stella McCartney dress teamed with a matching hat with a net slightly covering her face. She sure turned heads with this number!



You all loved this one! Priyanka Chopra struck a sultry pose before entering her good friend’s wedding clad in a Vivienne Westwood ensemble. Do you see the asymmetrical buttoning on that jacket?! She also wore a structured lilac hat to match her skirt suit, while topping her look off with a pink lippie. Hot!



Idris Elba and his fiancé, Sabrina Dohwrw were in attendance. Dohwrw rocked Gucci threads from head to toe excluding her hat. Her ensemble included a Gucci cardigan dress with heels and a purse by the brand. Idris looked suave as usual in a suit.

Oprah never disappoints! She was a vision in a pink Stella McCartney dress with lace trimming topped off with a hat covered in flowers. Oprah posted a video to Instagram shortly after the wedding telling her followers that this dress was made over night because her original dress looked too close to white when photographed. Overnight dress sensation?! Absolutely!

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and also sister-in-law to the groom wore an off white Alexander McQueen coat dress teamed with a floral designed hat. Her adorable mini-me, Princess Charlotte also wore a white dress and accessorized with a blossoming halo headpiece.

Look at this cutie! Prince George, nephew to the groom followed in his Uncle’s footsteps wearing a military-inspired coat and side stripe pants by Dege & Skinner. Prince Harry’s ensemble was also designed by them for his big day.

Bomb couple alert! Victoria Beckham and David Beckham were also on the scene. Victoria wore one of her own designs, while David looked dapper in a Dior Home suit.

Gina Torres opted for a red lace Costarellos frock as she entered the doors of the Windsor castle. This dress was perfect for the occasion, and was perfectly tailored. She looked very fab!

Shortly after the lovely couple tied the knot at the castle, their guests gathered for a fab reception. Serena Williams was a stunner in a Maison Valentino gown designed with a vibrant floral bottom with pockets and a velvet top. Serena has been killing all of these ceremonial looks!

There’s no stopping Priyanka—she’s showing out for her bestie’s big day! She was a stunner at the Royal Wedding reception in a gold, sparkling Dior gown. There was no better way to complete this look than with a natural beat face and tossed tresses. Beautiful!

What an elegant occasion. All attendees were truly a class act!

Who wore your favorite look?