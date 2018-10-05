Countdown to CWC Atlanta! The fun goes down Saturday, October 13th from 2-7pm (*please note new time*) at the Gathering Spot located at 384 Northyards Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313.
With the dress code of logo love, we’ll be talking about the importance of branding and how special guests Kim Blackwell, Alonzo Arnold, Cynthia Bailey, Ariaka Autry, and Jeremy Haynes built strong, successful brands.
You don’t want to miss it!
Get your tickets now (before prices increase!) at CWCATL.eventbrite.com.
This event is sponsored by Rayar Jeans, Virgin Hair Depot, and CB Vior Handbags.
Get Your Tickets Today! Convos with Claire Atlanta October 13th at The Gathering Spot + Meet our Special Guests
Countdown to CWC Atlanta! The fun goes down Saturday, October 13th from 2-7pm (*please note new time*) at the Gathering Spot located at 384 Northyards Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313.