Get the Look: Malaysia Pargo’s Fashion Nova One Shoulder Number is One to Die For!

Written by: Jennet Jusu (@TheJusuQuench) | Fashion Bomb Intern
Well Fashion Bombers,
It’s not so easy to dress down a bodysuit, but serve up an amazing outfit with balance. You know, not too dressy…not too casual, but just right with no amount of lackluster, whatsoever! It takes a bold one to pull off the polyester bodysuit, with a stunning sweetheart neckline including puffed sleeve, and this Celebrity Fashion Bomber gets the job done.
Flaunting her amazing curves in black stone washed jeans and a bold red lip, Malaysia takes casual to a whole ‘nother level! Find the body suit here for a steal of $28 in price!
Is it a go, Fashion Bombers?