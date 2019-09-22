Get ‘Sophisticated, Distinguished, Luxurious’ Goods From Fashion Bomb Daily Pop-Up, Vendor Adoni MMVII!

Fashion Bomb Daily is a hosting a pop-up shop in NYC on October 5th featuring items from best-selling Fashion Bomb Daily Shop brands, Claire’s closet, and other local popular brands like Adoni MMVII!

Founded in 2017 by Alvin G. Leacock, Adoni MMVII supplies “signature, handmade products, apparel and accessories” for customers looking to indulge in one-of-a-kind luxurious products. The brand provides the wearer with a luxury feel through products from apparel and accessories all the way down to personal care items, specifically beard care for the fellas!

Adoni MMVII also carries other items such as fanny packs, backpacks, belts, jewelry, and much more for both men and women who are looking for “sophisticated, distinguished, luxurious” products.

Explore their endless selections here for a sneak peak of what is to come to the Fashion Bomb Daily’s NYC pop-up shop! Be there or be square.