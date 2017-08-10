Get the Look: Beyonce’s Instagram Mistress Rocks Camouflage Jacket, Coal N Terry Vintage Fila Shirt, Distressed Laced Up Shorts, and Dsquared2 Hiking Boots

That Beyonce snapback just won’t let up!
She stunted on the ‘Gram recently in a $114 Mistress Rocks Camouflage Jacket, $60 Coal N Terry Vintage Fila Shirt, $90 Coal N Terry Distressed Lace Up Shorts, and Dsquared2 Hiking Boots:

She completed her look with a Louis Vuitton bag from Medium Rare Project.

Her cotton twill jacket has oversized fit.

Her crop top sports the Fila logo.

Her shorts have a lace up detail on the side.

Her hiking boots sport red laces. See a similar pair below.

Hot!

If you love her look, get her jacket here, her shirt here, and her shorts here.
What do you think?

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

